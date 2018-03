Los restos del portaaviones Lexington, localizados 76 años después

Wreckage from the USS Lexington was discovered on March 4, 2018 by the expedition crew of Paul G. Allen’s Research Vessel (R/V) Petrel. The aircraft carrier, "Lady Lex" was found more than 3,000 meters below the surface, resting on the floor of the Coral Sea more than 500 miles off the eastern coast of Australia. 05-03-2018 | Youtube: Vulcan Inc.